Jolie Vanier to represent Arizona in International Debutante Ball

Most little girls plan their wedding day, their wedding dress and their imaginary groom, but not Jolie Vanier.

Instead, she dreamt of being a debutante.

From the time Jolie was 2 growing up in Paradise Valley where her mother Jerre Lynn Vanier, a former debutante, introduced Jolie at the National Debutante Cotillion and Thanksgiving Ball as a “guest to be presented in the future”, Jolie has been preparing herself for the International Debutante Ball.

This event is an invitation-only debutante balls in today’s high society that celebrates heritage, family and tradition.

On Saturday, Dec. 29, Jolie will make her debut representing Arizona at the 64th anniversary of the International Debutante Ball at the Grand Ballroom of the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

This year there are 23 women representing Belgium, England, France, Liechtenstein, India, Scotland, and 9 American states. Each debutante will be accompanied by her own escort in white tie and tails.

At only 20 years of age, Studio City resident Jolie can be described as a modern Renaissance young woman.

She stands out as a Dean’s List junior at the University of Southern California, majoring in history. She recently received a Foulke Fellowship from USC’s Department of History to travel to London in May.

She is a member of the Pi Beta Phi Women’s Fraternity, where she participates in Champions are Readers, reading to elementary students weekly. She is an ongoing intern to the archivist at the historic Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles.

Jolie is a published children’s book author of the Puwaii Adventures with Joliea and Friends book series, with two award-winning screenplays based on her books that debuted at the International Family Film Festival.

Jolie is a classically trained vocalist and a 3-time Young Artist Award winning actress and Young Entertainment Award nominee. She made her leading role debut as Helvetica in the 2009 feature film “Shorts,” and received an “introducing” billing.

Jolie is a student of French, Italian and Musical Theater, and studied at the American School in Switzerland (TASIS) in Lugano, where she received the Musical Theater Excellence Award.

She was presented as a Board of Visitors Flower Girl in 2016 at their 101st Annual Charity Ball in Paradise Valley. She also was presented as a Daughters of the American Revolution Debutante for the state of Arizona.

She is a member of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter XXV in Phoenix; member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Sterling C. Robertson Chapter, Waco, Texas; and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Paradise Valley Chapter.

A colorful and patriotic event, the International Debutante Ball is a family occasion during the New York social season. The ball provides a social context where young women and men from all over the world meet one another, have a wonderful time and form lasting friendships.

Whereas at one time, a debutante of the past may have been about coming out parties and announcing a young woman’s membership into adult society, today’s debutante describes a mature, active and involved young woman striving for success in college and her chosen career.

“I think it is good for young people to learn social skills,” Julia Irene Kauffman, International Debutante Ball chairman and sponsor, said. “As debs, they and their escorts have to apply kindness and respect manners in general.

More important in this day and age where everyone has their nose buried in a device, I believe it is most necessary for the young people to have real life experiences.

The ball provides a social context where young women and men from all over the world meet one another, have a wonderful time and form lasting friendships.”

Over the past decades, daughters of diplomats, ambassadors, governors, presidents, ancient European titles and distinguished Americans from all over the country have been brought together by the ball and the various parties associated with it.

The International Debutante Ball benefits The Soldiers’, Sailors’, Marines’, Coast Guard and Airmen’s Club and other International Ball Foundation charities.

Editor’s Note: Lauren Rosenberg is a public relations professional in Scottsdale.