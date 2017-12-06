Jewish Federation hosts donor-appreciation event in Paradise Valley

More than 40 women gathered at the Paradise Valley home of Sigal Urman to hear from local author Judy Laufer as she shared the tale of her family’s escape from Budapest during the 1956 Hungarian revolution.
The afternoon honored women who give to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix annual campaign at the Lion of Judah and Pomegranate levels.
The event was chaired by Debbie Jacobs and Sigal Urman and presented in partnership with the Jewish Book Council. Each woman received a signed copy of Ms. Laufer’s book, Choices, based on her family’s story, according to a press release.