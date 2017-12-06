JDRF Arizona chapter raises $1.25M for diabetes research

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the JDRF Arizona Chapter held its 17th annual Promise Ball Gala and successfully raised $1.25 million to help fund a cure for type 1 diabetes.
Nearly 600 society and industry leaders from across the Valley attended the Promise Ball, which is one of Arizona’s largest fundraising galas, according to a press release.
“Every year we get to host this fabulous event to celebrate the progress JDRF is making towards finding a cure for type 1 diabetes,” JDRF Executive Director Paula Boca-Bommarito said in a prepared statement.
“It’s truly incredible seeing our community come together to raise vital funds and educate them on what it’s like to live with this T1D. We are beyond thankful for the outpouring of support from our community and generous sponsors year after year to make this event impactful.”
The black-tie fundraiser, which was themed “Don’t Stop Believing,” was held at The Phoenician Resort & Spa and included a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, dinner, dancing and entertainment by Urban Electra and the Party Crashers. Big ticket auction items included tickets to the Ellen DeGeneres show, a private jet experience to the 2018 ESPY Awards, and a luxury trip to Banff in Alberta, Canada, the press release stated.
This year’s event honored the Morris and Abby Friedman Family for their commitment to JDRF’s vision of a world without Type 1 diabetes. KTVK’s Anchor Olivia Fierro served as the Emcee of the event and the event chairs were Susan Van Dyke, M.D. and local attorney Charles Friedman. Other notable guests and organizations represented at the gala included Christopher and Hollis Volk, Steve and Jolene Gabbay, and Jeff and Lisa Geyser.
Since 2009, the Arizona Chapter has raised more than $10 million through its fundraising galas, which directly goes to research and programs for type 1 diabetes in Arizona and nationwide. According to JDRF, there are more than 532,600 people in Arizona with diabetes and approximately 1.25 million nationwide suffer from type 1 diabetes.
For more information, visit www.jdrf.org/arizona.