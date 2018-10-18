Ivy Council benefit event raises funds for Quincea

The Phoenix Ivy Council, co-hosting with ArtWürks for Charity, held a concert and art show Friday, Oct. 12 at the Marshall Gallery of Fine Art to benefit Quincea Social Enterprise.

Quincea is the initiative of the council’s Social Enterprise Team, serving unemployed disabled adults and veterans with a service-related disability, according to a press release.

On its website, Quincea states: “As parents and friends of developmentally disabled adults and veterans of the United States Military, we understand the costs of quality social service programs. That is why we are building our foundation on social enterprise; applying business models and strategies to maximize well-being. Many of our models are built around nature based therapeutic activities which generate quality food products.”

The evening’s event featured a program by internationally renowned concert pianist, Caio Pagano, followed by a reception and fine art overview by Elizabeth Anne Butler. Ms. Butler spoke on behalf of the participating artists inspired by Quincea’s dual purpose mission of developing environmentally sustainable ventures that create jobs and change lives.

One hundred percent of the net profits of the art auction and sales are dedicated for charitable purposes, the press release stated.

The Phoenix Ivy Council aims to foster local social, cultural and educational activities for the development of greater Phoenix. It is perhaps the only group of its kind in the country, representing over 16,000 alumni of university clubs in the Valley and Arizona at large.

The 32 university-affiliated clubs are members of the Ivy League, MIT, Stanford, Wellesley, Smith, Mount Holyoke, Vassar, Barnard, Northwestern, University of Chicago, Washington University in Saint Louis and the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

For more information about the Ivy Council contact president Jonathan Hall at jhall@dreamspan.com. To learn more about the Quincea enterprise visit quincea.org.