Homeward Bound’s annual Old Bags Luncheon returns Nov. 15

Homeward Bound’s Old Bags Luncheon is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 15, to raise awareness to help local homeless families.

The gardens of the Arizona Biltmore will serve as the backdrop for the high fashion affair, while guests enjoy browsing hundreds of designer handbags in the silent auction before taking a seat for an autumn-inspired lunch and fashion presentation by Neiman Marcus.

This year’s featured designer, ESCADA. Michelle Schechner will chair the event, along with National Bank of Arizona’s Deborah Bateman, honorary chair and Luminary Award Honoree, according to a press release.

“Every year, I am overwhelmed by the community support for Old Bags Luncheon, and we couldn’t have done it without the talented, philanthropic enthusiasts who contribute to the success. As we continue to grow and evolve as an organization, one constant remains the same: the incredible generosity of our attendees and partners. Will you walk away with a vintage or contemporary bag this year? Designer or fun and funky? Hundreds of handbags await your arrival in the gardens of the Biltmore,” said Becky Jackson, CEO of Homeward Bound, in a prepared statement.

The Old Bags Luncheon is designed to raise awareness for the mission of Homeward Bound to help homeless families in the Valley break the cycle of poverty. With the resources Homeward Bound has offered for over 25 years, homeless families are given the chance to carve their own path out of poverty, the press release stated.

The Old Bags Luncheon has been able to provide funding for the tools needed for homeless families to create a new life that offers stability and success, while encouraging empowerment and self-sufficiency.

Purchase tickets or donate at homewardboundaz.org/oldbagsluncheon.