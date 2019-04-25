Homeward Bound hosts ROOFTOP fundraiser for homeless families

Bourbon and wine pull (Submitted photos)

Homeward Bound’s sold-out inaugural ROOFTOP event was April 13 on the rooftop of Mountain Shadows Resort.

From gourmet food stations to craft cocktails, the rooftop event welcomed and united more than 200 guests, according to a press release.

The evening included cigar rolling, bourbon and wine pulls, and a LUX raffle to benefit more than 130 homeless families Homeward Bound serves every year.



The raffle included a $1,000 Neiman Marcus shoe shopping spree, a Gucci bag, a $2,500 Schmitt Jewelers gift certificate, a trip to Vancouver, and a chef’s dinner for 15.

Guests mingled and dined to the indie pop sounds of The Ferrari Band and attendees danced to the tunes from The Hamptons band.

Deanne Desautels, Becky Jackson, Bill and Amanda Hayden, Tara Kohnke, Racquel and Jamir Miller, and Lizzie Manji pause from dancing to pose.

The build-your-own ice cream sandwich and flaming Cherries Jubilee dessert stations capped off the evening, according to the release on Homeward Bound, which has created paths out of poverty for homeless families ready to make a change since 1990.

“The Friends of Homeward Bound were such a key part of the event being a success for homeless families,” Homeward Bound President/CEO Becky Jackson said in a prepared statement.

“We can’t thank Suzanne Dickey, Roseann Dunteman, Tiffanie Leyvas, Kathi Neal and Patty Sapp enough for their vision of a ‘non-gala’ and hard work putting together one of the freshest fundraising events Phoenix has seen in years.”



ROOFTOP was presented by Petsmart and the inaugural sponsors, CBRE Facility Source, Depcom Power, Fervor Creative, Tony Maffia/Suzanne Dickey, National Bank of Arizona and Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation, the release noted.