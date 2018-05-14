Heart Ball: Mid-year meeting held as November event nears

The Phoenician Resort welcomed the 59th Annual Heart Ball executive committee, chaired by Carolyn Jackson, for their mid-year meeting.
This year’s theme is “Driven Hearts.”
Ms. Jackson and the committee hosted a gourmet breakfast over look Camelback Mountain, according to a press release.
The executive committee for the 2018 Phoenix Heart Ball are:
- Carolyn Jackson, chairman;
- Kristine Thompson, chairman elect;
- Ingrid Hass vice chairman;
- Sylvia Shoen, vice chairman;
- Beth McRae, Heart Ball sweetheart;
- Nan and C.A. Howlett, 2018 honorary chairs.
Since 1959 the women of the Phoenix Heart Ball have committee to raising funds and awareness for vital community programs, education and research for the American Heart Association.
The 59th Annual Heart Ball will be Saturday, Nov. 17.
For more information visit www.phoenixheartball.ahaevents.org.