Hanley receives Service Above Self Award for scholarship foundation support

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation hosted its Ninth Annual Arizona Awards Dinner on Saturday, May 18 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

In the spirit of Semper Fidelis, always faithful, community supporters joined together to raise more than $780,000 to support the Scholarship Foundation’s mission to “Honor Marines by Educating Their Children.”

With the help of this community, 79 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen from Arizona are currently receiving support from the Scholarship Foundation, according to a press release. Many scholarship recipients and their Marine parents attended this year’s annual gala.

Honoree Lt. Gen. John F. Goodman USMC (Ret.) received the Bruce T. Halle Semper Fidelis Award for his valiant leadership in the Marine Corps and continued support of military efforts around the world.

He is a retired three-star general and began his military service with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War — during which he earned the Soldier’s Medal, the Bronze Star with “V” Device, and a Purple Heart.

Arizona natives may also know Goodman from his days as the starting quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1965 and 1966.

Valley native and Paradise Valley resident, Nancy Hanley, was also honored with the Service Above Self Award for her staunch support of the Scholarship Foundation since its local efforts began here in Arizona in 2009.

This year’s awards dinner paid posthumous tribute to Lt. Col. Kevin Herrmann USMC with the creation of a scholarship in his name. Lt. Col. Herrmann, along with four other Marines, was killed in December 2018 in a tragic air collision over the seas of Japan.

The awards dinner featured a keynote speech from military guest of honor, Lt. Gen. Michael Dana, director of Marine Corps staff and a special performance by country music legend, Larry Gatlin.

To learn more about the Scholarship Foundation, visit mcsf.org/arizonadinner.