Friends & family cocktail party hosted by Azure Paradise Valley

Shea Homes held a private friends and family cocktail party at Azure Paradise Valley in recent weeks.

Located at Indian Bend Road and Mockingbird Lane, Azure is the first community to be offered under the new Shea Signature luxury brand.

Over 150 guests attended the Thursday night event, where guests sipped hand-crafted cocktails while touring Azure’s luxurious residences, according to a press release.

Azure’s two show homes were open for tours throughout the evening, with attendees experiencing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle of this new community.

When complete, this gated community will include 66 luxury residences that will be connected by lush walking paths to the planned Palmeraie upscale dining and shopping destination, as well as the neighboring Paradise Valley resort currently under construction.

“It’s always a treat to open the doors of these very special homes to our guests,” Tony Lanese, Azure Paradise Valley sales manager, said in a prepared statement.

“Our attendees had such positive feedback — not only about the homes, but also about the setting and incredible views.”

Shea’s architecture team led by Tracy Finley, in collaboration with Erik Peterson’s award-winning firm PHX Architecture, designed the residences of Azure. Base pricing starts from the high $1 millions up to the high $3 millions, the press release stated.

Azure Paradise Valley offers eight floor plans with two to five-bedroom configurations ranging from approximately 2,974 up to 6,800 square feet. Additional information about Azure, Paradise Valley is available at AzurePV.com.