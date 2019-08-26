For the children: Valley Youth Theatre hosts VYTal fundraiser for programs, productions
Valley Youth Theatre hosted its annual fundraiser VYTal Affair Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Herberger Theater in Phoenix.
The event featured musical numbers from the opening production of the 2019-20 season and stories from VYT alumni.
Proceeds from the event go to VYT to help it produce more productions and programs with the goal in mind of helping young people reach their potential.
Funds also will go to help the theater’s community outreach program.
