Evening on the Diamond raises $3.3M for D-backs foundation
The Arizona Diamondbacks raised a record $3 million at the 12th annual Evening on the Diamond held at Chase Field on March 24, benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.
The D-backs have raised more than $19 million at the annual event over the past 12 years, according to a press release. Last year’s record event raised $2.1 million.
Held on the field at Chase Stadium, 401 E. Jefferson Street, the event included a welcome reception, silent auction, dinner, awards presentation and live auction.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.