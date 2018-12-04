Driven Hearts: Phoenix Heart Ball showcases commitment to heart health

One of the Valley’s most popular and prestigious social events of the year — the Phoenix Heart Ball — took place for the 59th time on Nov. 17 at The Phoenician.

The 59th Annual Heart Ball, one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events both locally and across the nation, celebrates the lives saved and improved by the community’s ongoing commitment to make heart health a priority.

The Heart Ball is the culmination of Chairman Carolyn Jackson’s yearlong mission to fight heart health in Arizona and across the nation.

This year’s theme, Driven Hearts, reminds people to act fast and call 9-1-1 at the first signs of a heart attack or stroke.

For 59 years, the Phoenix Heart Ball has helped to advance the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association, a mission that has impacted the lives of countless men, women and children in the Phoenix area. Contributions received go far in supporting cardiovascular research, professional and community education, and advocacy efforts.

The Heart Ball’s Honorary Chairs were C.A. and Nan Howlett.

Since 1959, the Phoenix Heart Ball and its donors have raised more than $33 million to fight heart disease in the local community and works throughout the year to raise funds for prevention, education and research programs that promote heart health.