Driven Hearts: 2018 Phoenix Heart Ball kickoff

The 59th Annual Heart Ball Kickoff came roaring into the Montelucia Resort on Monday, Feb. 12.
The Valencia lawn was adorned with awe-inspiring automobiles that set the stage for a fashion show by Neiman Marcus. Tim Braun of Neiman Marcus wowed attendees with gowns from Naeem Khan, Zac Posen, Pamella Roland and Rubin Singer.
Chairman Carolyn Jackson and her committee welcomed all, and the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia graciously hosted a gourmet breakfast. Centerpieces were provided by Angelic Grove.
This year’s theme is Driven Hearts.
The dedicated executive committee for the 2018 Phoenix Heart Ball are: Carolyn Jackson, chairman; Kristine Thompson, chairman elect; Ingrid Hass and Sylvia Shoen, vice chairmen; Beth McRae, Heart Ball Sweetheart; Nan and C.A. Howlett, 2018 honorary chairs.
Since 1959, the women of the Phoenix Heart Ball have been committed to raising funds and awareness for vital community programs, education and research for the American Heart Association.
The 59th Annual Heart Ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 17.
For more information on 2018 Phoenix Heart Ball Heart visit: www. phoenixheartball.ahaevents.org