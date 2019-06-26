Dr. Jill Biden speaks at annual Legacy Luncheon honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden was the featured speaker for the annual Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Legacy Luncheon in May at the Arizona Biltmore.

The event honors the lifetime work of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Dr. Biden discussed her new book Where The Light Enters, Building A Family, Discovering Myself.

As Second Lady, Dr. Biden worked to bring attention to the sacrifices made by military families, to highlight the importance of community colleges to America’s future, and to raise awareness around areas of particular importance to women, including breast cancer prevention, all while continuing to teach as a full-time English professor at a community college in Northern Virginia.

Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself is a deeply personal exploration of the love that defines family in its many forms. It is a brave and vulnerable glimpse into the creation of a beloved American family, and the life of the woman at its center, according to a press release.

An intimate look at the traditions, resilience, and love that built the Biden family, and the delicate balancing act of the woman at its center.

Growing up, Dr. Biden wanted two things: a marriage like her parents’, loving and full of laughter and a career. But her journey to fulfill those wishes would take unexpected turns, and her definition of family would be challenged again and again.

After an early heartbreak, Dr. Biden was unsure what the future would hold. Then she met Joe Biden, Delaware’s senator, who was grieving the loss of his wife and daughter while raising his two young sons.

As they fell in love, she faced difficult questions: was she willing to commit to marriage? How would politics shape her family life―and her career? And could she become a mother to these boys?

Co-Chairs for the Legacy Luncheon were Gena Bonsall and Penny Gunning, who also serve as co-chairs for “Ladies of the Court,” a women’s auxiliary board for the Institute.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefited the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and its educational programs.