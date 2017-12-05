‘Dinner with Lincoln’ raises $500,000 for Sandra Day O’Connor Institute

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute’s annual history dinner — this year titled Dinner with Lincoln — raised $500,000 dollars for its educational programs.
The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute hosted their annual dinner event on Nov. 10, at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave. in Phoenix.
Dinner with Lincoln featured Pulitzer Prize Winner and Presidential Historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin, author of the Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln.
Co-Chaired by Sue Glawe and Gay Wray the evening was attend by over 600 guests and raised $500,000 for the Institute’s Educational Programs, according to a press release.
Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, The O’Connor Institute a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse for all generations.