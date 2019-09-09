Diana Gregory Outreach Services announces Senior Awards

Diana Gregory Outreach Services will introduce the 2019 Senior Award honorees at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at The Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix.

These awards honor individuals over 70 years of age whose leadership and commitment have significantly contributed to Arizona’s and the nation’s future, according to a press release.

The Lifetime Achievement Awardee will be given to Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson.

Dr. Dosia Carlson. (Submitted photo)

Dr. Carlson is a composer, writer, pastor emeritus, and so much more. In 1981, Dr. Carlson founded the Beatitude Center for Developing Older Adult Resources, now known as DUET, Partners in Health and Aging.

DUET provides volunteer services for homebound adults, support groups for caregivers, guidance for grandparents raising grandchildren and help for faith communities to establish health ministries.

The Treasure of Arizona Awardee will go to Ronnie Lopez, a CEO, chief of staff to a former governor and staunch steward for civil rights.

Mr. Lopez’s service to Arizona has encompassed all three realms: the political, the business, and civil rights. And his service has encompassed not only the local, but also the state and national levels.

The Advocacy Awardee will go to Roy Dawson. As a community volunteer, Mr. Dawson’s extensive experience in community development, civil rights, family services, philanthropy, diversity leadership, and child advocacy qualify him as an Arizona activist

Peter MacDonald Sr. (Submitted photo)

Peter MacDonald Sr. will receive the Distinguished Veteran and Trailblazer Award. He is Navajo Code Talker, a former chairman of the Navajo Nation, and decorated veteran.

Mr. MacDonald is one of only 400 Native Americans who served as a Navajo Code Talker — the only military code in modern history that was never broken by the enemy. The Navajo Code Talkers and their 600 words were the secret weapons of World War II.

The Outstanding Fitness Awardee Jean Veloz, 95, is the only surviving dancing star of the 1940s who still performs, a release states.

Hollywood-Style Lindy icon, living legend from the Los Angeles dance scene of the 1940s to the present-day swing revival, and choreographer to the stars, Ms. Veloz has never missed a step.

The Dick Gregory Humanitarian Award will go to Ben Vereen. He is a gifted dancer, singer, Tony Award winning actor — spokesperson. On stage and in life -he encompasses bottomless talent and boundless humanitarianism.