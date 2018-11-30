Designers, philanthropists come together for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation’s WINGS Women’s Board presented the second annual A Breathtaking Holiday Evening on Thursday, Nov. 14 to fundraise for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The event raised nearly $72,000 through the purchase of limited-edition holiday wreaths, WINGS commissioned ornaments and the donations of generous sponsors, according to a press release.

The WINGS Women’s Board members provide support to Phoenix Children’s Hospital through philanthropic and fundraising efforts. The evening fundraiser was hosted at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, with WINGS President, Cindy Ketcherside, welcoming all who came to support the cause.

The event featured wreaths created by nine designers of distinction and donations from Valley benefactors.

Proceeds from the sale of designer wreaths, limited-edition ornaments and other holiday décor helped fund the Comprehensive Epilepsy Program, a destination program at Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children’s.

This program delivers groundbreaking work in the treatment of epilepsy using minimally invasive laser surgery.

“These beautiful holiday designs are a force for good,” said Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Steve Schnall, in a prepared statement.

“Thanks to the designers and philanthropists that turned out for this incredible event, many children will receive vital treatment for epilepsy.”

Sponsors of A Breathtaking Holiday Evening included Ace Hardware, The Bazlen Family, Elite Cleaners, Kim and Rod Cullum, The Ernst Englander Memorial Philanthropic Fund: In memory of Dr. Benjamin Inouye, Dr. & Mrs. James Frey, Beth and John Godbout, Carrie and Jon Hulburd, The Iris Feldman Family and Friends in Memory of Dr. George Karady, Ketch22 Consulting, Rod and Victoria Granberry, Kathleen and William Maledon, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, Priscilla and Michael Nicholas, P.C., Prisma, Robert’s Catering, Darcy and Robert Royal, Dr. and Mrs. Vincent J. Russo, Plattner Verderame.