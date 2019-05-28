Desert Foundation Auxiliary welcomes new members

From left to right: Leslie Lehr, Kati Travelle, Marianne Tetlow and Vicki Petrine. (Submitted photo)

Desert Foundation Auxiliary and President Ronnie Kiefer welcomed their new members at a cocktail party on April 28, 2019, hosted at the home of Thomas Roberts.

The new members are Leslie Lehr, Vicki Petrine, Marianne Tetlow and Kati Travelle, according to a press release.

The new members join a group of 53 other active members and 131 associates, including 26 lifetime members. Since 1965, DFA’s mission has been to select and present to the community young women from the Scottsdale Unified School District, City of Scottsdale and the Towns of Paradise Valley and Carefree.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Gigi U and Elder TLC, a release states.

Desert Foundation Auxiliary’s 54th Annual Desert Ball will be Dec. 21 at The Phoenician. Ball Chair Wendy Dewane will join co-chair Jill Hegardt and Ms. Kiefer in this tradition.