Desert Foundation Auxiliary welcomes 2019 debutantes, their mothers at the annual tea

The 2019 Desert Debutantes (Photo by Colleen Katz Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Desert Foundation Auxiliary and President Mrs. Stephen Kiefer (Ronnie) welcomed its 2019 Desert Debutantes and their mothers to an elegant tea, chaired by Mrs. Marc Walker (Michelle) and hosted in the lovely home of Mrs. George Getz (Dyan).

Floral designs created by White House adorned the entrance, the interior and the patio in fuchsia, accented with black and white décor.

Tea sandwiches and desserts were prepared by new members, assisted by many active and associate members, using traditional Desert Foundation Auxiliary recipes, according to a press release.

After enjoying the tea, all attendees were seated in the backyard where the traditional turquoise color was prevalent, and photos of past debutantes and their families were displayed.

(Colleen Katz Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Associate member, Mrs. Charles Dunlap (Barbara), educated the debutantes and their mothers regarding the tradition and history of DFA, and she reviewed the many charities that have been recipients of ball proceeds over the past 54 years.

Barbara’s daughter, Mrs. Mark Snyder (Robin), a past debutante and current member, highlighted the community and life-long friendships that are formed in the year leading up to the Desert Ball.

DFA’s Debutante Ball Chair, Mrs. Mark Dewane (Wendy), and Co-Chair, Mrs. Brian Hegardt (Jill), educated the debutantes and their mothers on what to expect in the months leading up to the Desert Ball.

The ball will be held on Dec. 21, at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale.

Proceeds from the ball will benefit Gigi U, which is a skills and development program for adults with Down syndrome, and Elder TLC, an emerging program that distributes essentials and gifts to low-income residents in senior care facilities.

The program concluded with an introduction of each Debutante who were given traditional DFA charms.