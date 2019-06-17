Derrick Hall foundation raises cancer awareness in Minor League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall. (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks)

Minor League Baseball and MiLB Charities are again partnering with the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation on a Father’s Day prostate cancer awareness campaign, emphasizing the importance of screening and early detection.

Nearly 70 MiLB teams played at home this past weekend, participating in the initiative, according to a press release.

Fans attending an MiLB game Sunday, June 16 received a Lokai silicone beaded bracelet featuring gray beads with a blue cancer ribbon pattern, signifying prostate cancer awareness, with the brand’s identifiable white and black beads on opposite sides.

Each participating team also received a full-size Louisville Slugger commemorative bat engraved with Father’s Day messaging to give away to a fan on the day of the game.

Teams showed their support for the cause by distributing information to fans, through in-park informational video messages and on social media. Fans could join the conversation on social media by using #MiLBGoPro.

“This is the fourth year that Minor League Baseball and MiLB Charities have partnered with the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation and we’re proud to continue to join the fight against prostate cancer and help raise awareness among men who are at the greatest risk,” Courtney Nehls, assistant director of community engagement for Minor League Baseball, said in a prepared statement.

Arizona Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall, a Paradise Valley resident, was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 42 in 2011. He is a survivor and dedicated to raising awareness for prostate cancer and the promotion of early detection, a release states.

According to American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer among American men, as nearly one in six men will be diagnosed with the cancer in his lifetime. Approximately 250,000 cases are diagnosed each year, and almost 30,000 of those men succumb to the disease annually.

“It is truly remarkable to watch cities across America raise awareness for prostate cancer each Father’s Day,” Mr. Hall said in a prepared statement.

“I’m so grateful to Minor League Baseball for being so supportive of our efforts to promote early detection and I hope that this will encourage men to get tested so that they can continue to live long and healthy lives.”

Minor League Baseball Charities, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities MiLB teams call home, coordinated the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation Father’s Day initiative.

Through donations and support it receives from fans, teams and partners, MiLB Charities contributes to local organizations in times of need and support causes that are important to the extended baseball family.