Cookbook provides tastes and tales of historic Arizona

Arizona history and favorite recipes come together in “Tastes & Treasures II: A Storytelling Cookbook of Historic Arizona.”

Published by the Historical League of the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park, the book includes recipes and stories from some of Arizona’s historic venues, including Lon’s at The Hermosa Inn, El Chorro, Stockyards, Grand Canyon’s Harvey House at Bright Angel Lodge, Bisbee’s Café Roka, Kai at Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass and Tubac’s Wisdom’s Café. Arizona Historymakers’ biographies, photos, recipes and food memories are also featured.

“Read about the Lazy B Ranch and how to make beef jerky from Sandra Day O’Connor. Arizona’s poet laureate, Alberto Rios, has an original story. Lattie Coor shares his recipe for Tamale Pie,” according to a release.

Arizona’s official historian, Marshall Trimble, provides the family recipe for Trimble’s Tasty Cowboy Beans.

“The Cherished Legacy Recipes section honors individuals in our lives with stories and recipes. Whether it’s the grandparent who always served your favorite dish the first night of a visit, a dear friend who taught you how to make the cookies you still love, or an ancestor you honor when you prepare their favorite holiday dish, a tribute page celebrates someone you love,” the release stated.

For more information or to order: HistoricalLeague.org/shop.aspx. Cost: $30 retail.