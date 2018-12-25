Civitan Foundation to receive Impact Award from Giving Group Arizona

The Giving Group Arizona has announced Civitan Foundation, Inc. as this quarter’s recipient of their $10,000 Impact Award.

“Receiving The Giving Group award of $10,000 was exciting and so unexpected, Dawn Trapp, CEO of Civitan Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“The funds are going to help us renovate our outdoor recreation area at Civitan Village, so our members will have an even better experience with games, gardening and other outdoor activities. We are grateful for this grant. It shows we are doing good works and it is being recognized by the community.”

Giving Group founder Brian Yampolsky said the concept of his organization is simple.

“Each member of the TGGAZ makes a $100 donation through the Giving Group website each quarter and the accumulated funds are awarded to a different local non-profit of the members’ choice, four times per year,” he said in a prepared statement.

“This quarter’s selection of Civitan Foundation, Inc. perfectly illustrates what we’re all about, amplified giving that makes a significant impact for a local nonprofit.”