Children Helping Children: PANDA celebrates 20 years of fundraising

The 20th annual PANDA “Children Helping Children” Fashion Show and Luncheon was held on Saturday, March 30, at the Phoenician.



Nearly 1,100 guests enjoyed a luncheon and fashion show featuring 59 models, as well as live and silent auctions and a raffle. The event grossed $2.9 million for childhood cancer research and the PANDA endowment at the Steele Children’s Research Center, according to a press release.



“The 2019 research project brings us back to our roots as PANDAs — funding childhood cancer research,” PANDA President Sandy Hobbs said in a prepared statement.

“The organization was started because of a child who lost his life to this disease. The PANDA Childhood Cancer Inflammation Project will look at young kids undergoing bone marrow transplants, and research ways in which their diet and gut health impact their treatment.”



Fox Restaurant Concepts returned as the Title Sponsor for the second time and Letitia Frye was the auctioneer.



The show featured 59 “children helping children” from across the Valley and Tucson dressed in spring fashions provided by Saks Fifth Avenue. Tina Curran, PANDA’s original fashion show emcee, returned to the stage.



The Phoenix Women’s Board of the Steele Children’s Research Center, affectionately known as PANDA (People Acting Now Discover Answers), supports the advancement of medical knowledge to improve treatments and cures for devastating childhood diseases.



The strong and unique partnership between the members of PANDA and the researchers and physicians at the Steele Center have made it possible to embody the organization’s name, People Acting Now Discover Answers.



Over the past 20 years, PANDA has raised $15 million for the Steele Center, whose mission is “to teach, to heal, to discover.”