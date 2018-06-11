Childhelp’s ‘25 Men Who Think They Can Cook’ nets more than $52,000

Childhelp, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, celebrated “25 Men Who Think They Can Cook” on Saturday, May 12, at Aunt Chilada’s Squaw Peak.

The tasty extravaganza netted a record of over $52,000 for Childhelp programs and services in Arizona, and had over 200 people in attendance, according to a press release.

The culinary fundraiser, emceed by comedian Jill Kimmel, included flavorful dishes created by local celebrities, business leaders and athletes, from Sheriff Paul Penzone to current Diamondback Pitcher Brad Boxberger. The night was filled with lively music, friendly competition, an auction and lots of enticing hors d’oeuvres.

“Not only was it a great night full of energy, good eats and friendly competition, but most importantly, the money raised throughout the evening is already well on its way to directly changing young lives all over Arizona,” said Childhelp Co-founder, CEO and Chairman, Sara O’Meara, in a prepared statement.

The judges of the event were professional culinary connoisseurs from around Phoenix including: Chef Tiffany Nagel, Aunt Chilada’s; Chef Marcellino Verzino, Marcellino’s Ristorante; Chef Vincent Guerithault, Vincent on Camelback and Vincent’s Market Bistro, Chef Tina Bennett, Vanilla Swirl, Chef Tai Obata, Ra Restaurants and Scott Mortensen, Roaring Fork.

The winners of the evening included Attorney General Bill Montgomery who came away winning the Best Dessert for his Tiramisu and the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Mike Butcher, pitching coach for the Diamondbacks and Steve Keim the GM for the Arizona Cardinals won for their Brick Oven Pizza. Dr. Curtis Dickman for Best Salad, Michael Meyer of Visiongate for his Champagne Soup, and Jarrod Smith for his Smoked Brisket.

“It truly is such an inspiration seeing all of these athletes, business leaders and prominent chefs come together with smiles on their faces for such a worthy cause,” said Childhelp Co-founder, President and Vice Chairman, Yvonne Fedderson, in a prepared statement.

Other cook off participants included former NFL Safety Adam Archuleta, Dave Guilino, Jarrod Smith, Moses Sanchez, Chuck DeLaVega, Randy Pullen, Dr. John Gangemi, Michael Bankston, Al Molina, Jeff Swenson, Maricopa County’s VP of Bikers against child abuse “Squirrel,” Dennis Tyrell, Zac Weber and Justin Weber.