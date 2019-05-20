Childhelp raises $240k at annual Wings Fashion Show

Childhelp, a non-profit organization advocating for abused and neglected children, celebrated its 13th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon Sunday, April 28 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia.

Community advocates Jennifer Archuleta and Alexis Earnhardt co-chaired the sold-out event, which raised a total of $240,000 to fund Childhelp programs and services in Arizona, according to a press release.

Celebrity guest Laura Marano, best known for her role as Ally Dawson in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, and, for the fifth year in a row, Nick Ciletti from ABC 15 Arizona, emceed the event.

Guests, including Nia Sioux and Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier from Lifetime TV’s Dance Moms, were treated to a celebrity fashion show, a live and silent auction, and other festivities.

“The Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon was a great opportunity to reflect on everything Childhelp has accomplished over the past 60 years, while coming together as a community to ensure that the organization’s incredible programs and services continue to provide safety, hope and love for children in Arizona,” Childhelp Wings Founding Mother Carol Hebets said in a prepared statement.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone who had a hand in making this event so special.”

During the program, Childhelp presented Tiffany Quayle with the Childhelp Heart of an Angel Award for her longtime love and dedication to the Childhelp mission, a release states.

Some of the local celebrities who made their way down the runway with their children included the Honorable Ben Quayle, Brock Osweiler, Adam Archuleta and Fay Fredricks. The runway featured the latest fashion trends courtesy of Saks, alice + olivia, and Baby Lux.

It is estimated that five children die each day from abuse and neglect in the United States and Childhelp has worked tirelessly to combat this epidemic.

The Childhelp Children’s Center of Arizona Dedicated to Linda Pope serves over 600 abused and neglected children each month by providing treatment, intervention, and investigation services in a child-friendly and child-centric environment.