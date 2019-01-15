Childhelp kicks off 60th anniversary at Annual Drive the Dream Gala

Childhelp, the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit advocating for abused and neglected children, will be celebrating their Diamond Jubilee at the 15th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Phoenician Resort.

Commemorating “60 Years of Miracles,” this sparkling celebration will mark a significant triumph for Childhelp and the children and families served over six decades of caring, according to a press release.

Childhelp is honored to have Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr. Richard J. Stephenson as returning event chairs along with Gov. Doug Ducey and Angela Ducey as honorary chairs.

“The 60th anniversary is the diamond anniversary and we know that a diamond doesn’t start as a sparkling jewel, it is created under pressure. We believe there is a diamond in the heart of every child and it is our job to make these children shine,” said Childhelp Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Sara O’Meara in a prepared statement.

From 5:30 to 11:00 p.m., the Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala will whisk guests away, treating them to an evening of fine-dining, dancing and world class entertainment. Melissa Peterman, best known for her role as Barbara Jean in the hit television comedy Reba, will emcee this year’s event.

In addition, Senator Jon Kyl and Caryll Kyl will be honored with the Childhelp Diamond Jubilee Award, and Patrick J. McGroder III will be presented with the Childhelp Nellie Jackson Award.

“We are celebrating 60 years of Childhelp miracles on the national stage, but this sensational Childhelp Diamond Jubilee is fundraising for the programs and services right here at home in Arizona,” Childhelp Co-Founder, Vice-Chairman and President Yvonne Fedderson stated. “These are our children and they deserve an extra special miracle this year!”

It is estimated that five children die each day from abuse and neglect in the United States and Childhelp has worked tirelessly to combat this epidemic. The Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona is on track to see over 8,000 children this year alone while Childhelp has served over 10 million children nationally throughout the life of the organization.

Tickets and sponsorship information may be obtained by visiting childhelpdrivethedream.org or by contacting Natalie Hood at nhood@childhelp.org.