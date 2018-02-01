Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala nets over $1.4M

Childhelp, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, celebrated its 14th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria presented the sold-out extravaganza that netted a record of over $1.4 million for Childhelp programs and services in Arizona, including the Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona dedicated to Linda Pope.
The gala, co-chaired by Ivy Ciolli, Erika Williams and Chrissy Sayare, included entertainment by four-time Grammy nominee, singer-songwriter, author and actress Jewel, as well as, CeeLo Green, The Philip Myers Band and Christopher Macchio, according to a press release.
“The Cinderella-themed 14th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala: A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes celebrated a child’s journey from hardship to hope through Childhelp. The funds raised during this incredible night will allow us to continue to provide lifesaving services to the thousands of children we serve each year here in Arizona,” Childhelp Co-founder, CEO and Chairman, Sara O’Meara said in a prepared statement.
Childhelp Co-founder, President and Vice Chairman, Yvonne Fedderson, added, “We want to thank every philanthropic Prince and benevolent Belle of the Ball who stepped out for an evening of making dreams come true!”
Cameron Mathison, Entertainment Tonight team correspondent and weekend co-anchor, best known for his role on All My Children, emceed this year’s event.
The 14th annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala awardees included: John Stamos, Childhelp Lifetime Achievement Award; Carolyn and Craig Jackson, Childhelp Spirit of the Children Award; and Brand Drivers, Childhelp Nellie Jackson Award.
Generous corporate sponsorship was provided by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Phoenix Raceway Charities, NFP, Pacific Life, Penn Mutual, Brand Drivers, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Premier Strategy Group and Jackson Family Foundation.
Since 1998, the CCCAZ has served over 140,000 abused and neglected children by providing treatment, intervention and investigation services. The center’s programs, which directly serve abused children and their families, focus on meeting the children’s physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs.