Childhelp celebrates spirit of giving year-round

The spirit of giving is celebrated 365 days a year at Childhelp.

Though they may not be as quick as Santa Claus, Paradise Valley residents and Childhelp founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson work diligently to sprinkle festivity into the lives of each child who walks through the doors of the Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona Dedicated to Linda Pope.

Since 1998, the center has served abused and neglected children in Arizona by providing treatment, intervention, and investigation services in a child-friendly and child-centric environment, according to a press release.

Over 600 children a month visit the advocacy center and each child who receives services for the first time receives a new toy or gift.

Each year in preparation for the holiday season, Ms. O’Meara and Ms. Fedderson personally collect toys in their home months in advance, but the need for donations is not limited to this time of year.

Donations are collected year-round to provide overnight kits, back-to-school supplies, spring baskets, and other seasonal gifts to children visiting the center.

Childhelp is the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit advocating for abused and neglected children and will be celebrating their Diamond Jubilee at the 15th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road.

To learn more about Childhelp and to see the Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center’s wish list, visit https://bit.ly/1LDp9q4.