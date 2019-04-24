Chicago Cubs’ Rizzo to be recognized for Phoenix Children’s Hospital donation

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo visits a patient at Phoenix Children’s Hospital (Submitted photo)

Before the Arizona D-backs’ April 26 game against the Chicago Cubs, the team will recognize Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a pregame ceremony to give back to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.



Supporting Beach Ball 2020, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation will donate $50,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The annual event transports attendees to a new “beach” destination each year, benefitting the Hospital, according to a press release.



Guests and sponsors of Beach Ball 2019 raised more than $1.65 million and over the last 26 years, the event has raised nearly $20 million for the Hope Fund to fuel innovative, family-centered care.



Mr. Rizzo, a three-time all-star, is also a cancer survivor. During his own battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, he realized at the age of 18 no matter how difficult fighting cancer was for him, it was harder for his family.



Claiming victory over his own battle, he decided to become a role model. He founded the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which has raised millions for cancer research and provides support to children and their families battling the disease.



“Anthony Rizzo’s support is a homerun for us,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.



“His generous gift fuels investments in the future of pediatric medicine. By supporting the work of our own roster of top physician leaders, innovative treatments — and cures — are within reach.”



The check presentation will take place before the Arizona D-backs play the Chicago Cubs game Friday, April 26 at Chase Field. Game begins at 6:40 p.m.



Beach Ball 2020, scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020, and features Whitney and Ben Heglie as well as Brooke and Kevin Kopp as co-chairs.