Cheryl Najafi’s online apparel brand makes waves at LA Fashion Week

A new Valley business jumped on the national stage recently for not only for creating an online apparel brand but through giving to the charities.
After a career in media, Cheryl Najafi, a Paradise Valley resident, launched her online Love Over H8 apparel brand in January 2017 after President Donald Trump attempted to enact his travel ban of travelers from six middle-eastern countries, according to a press release.
Watching the events unfold, Ms. Najafi says she couldn’t help but notice the perceived hatred and divisiveness infecting the nation and the world, according to a press release.
After perusing the web for attractive activists’ apparel and not finding much to her liking, the Phoenix businesswoman decided to create her own brand, a release states.
Taking a page from peaceful protest leaders of the past, Ms. Najafi set her sights on creating the change she said she wants to see in the world. The idea is using the voice of a brand to galvanize a collective of individuals who believe in #EqualRightsForEveryone, a release states.
“It’s time for us to be part of this movement and put love over hate,” Ms. Najafi said in a prepared statement. “There’s no bolder way to say it than to wear it on our sleeves, literally.”
With slogans reading Love Over H8 on t-shirts, tank-tops, hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants, Ms. Najafi’s sales have doubled every week since its inception, according to a press release.
But Ms. Najafi is taking it a step further and allows customers to donate $5 from every purchase to the cause that is important to them.
“We want to support partners who help bring about new social justice in the world,” Ms. Najafi said. “I tell my customers to find the one that means the most to them and I’ll make certain your support goes directly to those causes.”
Some of those organizations include: A Call To Men, Kind Campaign, Life After Hate, ACLU, Aunt Rita’s, AIDS Health Foundation, TAKE THE LEAD and the National Organization of Women.
Ms. Najafi is a national board member of Take the Lead Women, a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire, prepare and propel women to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors by 2025.
Sharing the stage with Mondo Guerra, the winner of Project Runway’s All Stars, Ms. Najafi showcased her Summer collection this past week during LA’s Fashion Week and a runway show for the AID’s Health Foundation, a global influence organization headquartered in Los Angeles.
She says her new summer collection will be available in May