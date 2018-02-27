Celebrity Fight Night gears up for March 10 in Phoenix

Grammy Award-winning Reba McEntire will host the 24th Annual Celebrity Fight Night for her 13th year at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa, 5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix, starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10.
The event will look to support the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute, as well as other charities, according to a press release.
The doctors at Barrow’s Alzheimer’s Program and Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center are housed in the same area where the doctors work collaboratively for both diseases. One out of 20 people at the age of 65 will have Alzheimer’s and one out of three when they reach the age of 85, a release states.
The Barrow program is actively involved in researching and testing promising new treatments and is committed to providing continuing care and counseling to Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers.
In addition, there will be a special presentation of the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Award by Lonnie Ali.
The evening will also be filled with exciting live auction items including musical performances by many of today’s hottest stars and many surprises throughout the evening.
Sixteen time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer, David Foster will return for his 19th year as Musical Director. Steven Tyler with his Nashville band, Loving Mary will be headlining the event that will also include Brian McKnight, Smokey Robinson, Kristin Chenoweth, Matteo Bocelli, The London Essentials and the 10-year-old America’s Got Talent rising star, Angelica Hale.
Additional celebrities attending include Billy Crystal, Tom Chambers, Reggie Jackson, Gabby Giffords, Mark Kelly, Maria Shriver, Randy Jackson, Gina Lee Nolin, Melissa Peterman and Chris Rich. More celebrities and entertainers will continue to be announced.
“We are ecstatic to have such an influential artist like Steven Tyler performing at Celebrity Fight Night next year,” Jimmy Walker, founder of Celebrity Fight Night. “It is celebrities and friends like him who allow us to help so many local charities with the valued support of our donors.”
Individual tickets for Celebrity Fight Night start at $1,500-$5,000.