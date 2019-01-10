Camp Patrick to provide free camp for Spina Bifida child patients

A Valley non-profit organization, which Tommy and Katie Reeve created, called Camp Patrick, provides a free weeklong camp for children with Spina Bifida.

Camp Patrick is a safe space with wheelchair, walker, crutches/braces accessibility. At the camp kids with Spina Bifida can work on independence, confidence and meet other kids with similar challenges, according to a press release.

“Camp Patrick was designed to create a unique experience not just for kids with Spina Bifida, but also for families who are sending their kids off to camp,” Ms. Reeve said in a prepared statement.

“Our goal is to bring together families and provide kids who go to the camp an opportunity to not only grow up together but give them a chance to forget about their hurdles and just be a kid.”

On March 2, Camp Patrick will host its inaugural fundraising event — Under the Stars with Camp Patrick Gala at Papago Golf Club at 5595 E. Moreland St., in Phoenix.

The night will include a cocktail hour and silent auction followed by a plated dinner, program and live auction.

Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online. Gala guests will also meet Camp Patrick campers and be an integral part of sending more children with Spina Bifida to camp this summer.

Camp Patrick is at Whispering Hope Ranch, a wheelchair-accessible campground two hours north of Phoenix. The camp provides a one-to-one ratio of staff to campers, including trained medical staff.

The cost to attend Camp Patrick is roughly $750 per camper, but this cost is waived thanks to generous donations from the Patsy Reeve Foundation and supporters of the Under the Stars with Camp Patrick Gala.

Camp Patrick opened in June 2018 and hosted 55 campers its first year. The camp is a 100 percent volunteer-run program.