Bruce and Diane Halle Foundation awards grant to Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound is a nonprofit organization providing limited housing and educational opportunities for families and children trying to evade homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. (Submitted photo)

The Bruce and Diane Halle Foundation of Discount Tire awarded a grant on June 1 to Homeward Bound to provide a new digital security system around the integrated services campus in central Phoenix.

The system will provide 24/7 safety and security to 130 families going through the Homeward Bound program annually, who may be fleeing domestic violence and unhealthy relationships, according to a press release.

Homeward Bound provides transitional housing and delivers tailored programming for homeless children, their parents and families to stabilize and get back on their own two feet.

About 89% of Homeward Bound resident families are headed by young, single women with limited education and large debt.

“We rely on our community partners to help us maintain our position as a primary resource for homeless families in Phoenix,” said Becky Jackson, president and CEO of Homeward Bound, said in a prepared statement.

“With safety being our top priority for residents, the funds from the Halle Foundation are instrumental to our success.”

With the help of the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation’s recently granted funds, Homeward Bound will install 32 digital security cameras around the apartment complex, a release states.

Homeward Bound will also implement safety procedures in classrooms where financial basics, healthy relationships, self-improvement and parenting classes are held weekly.

Programs at Homeward Bound have yielded 90% of Homeward Bound parents learning needed skills to stabilize their families and emotionally support their children after successfully completing the program.

Programs have also led to 80% of Homeward Bound families stabilizing and transitioning to permanent housing within one year.