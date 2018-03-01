Borris to receive 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award

Eileen Borris of Paradise Valley will be honored with the 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award at the 2nd Annual ATHENA HAIL Awards “Women Igniting Change” on March 8, International Women’s Day, in Phoenix.
The clinical and political psychologist and author of “Finding Forgiveness: A 7-Step Plan to Letting Go of Anger and Bitterness” is a board member and former president of Forgiveness International, a humanitarian organization whose mission is to advance individual and societal transformation to create sustainable peace.
In 2012, Ms. Borris was one of the few individuals ever invited to address the United Nations General Assembly regarding the prevention of armed conflict and strengthening the role of mediation in the peaceful settlement of disputes in war-torn areas. She is being honored by ATHENA Valley of the Sun, a nonprofit based in Mesa, for her groundbreaking work to empower women to fully participate as peace builders in society
Ms. Borris has worked with groups in conflict in Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Israel, the Occupied Territories and the Republic of Georgia.
“I am honored to have my work acknowledged with this award. Women are peacemakers due to their compassionate natures and nurturing spirits. Their ability to forgive is the healing balm society needs,” Ms. Borris said in a prepared statement.
The topic of her acceptance speech on March 8 is “C’Mon Baby, Ignite Your Fire” to encourage more women to take part in creating positive change in their communities.
The 2018 ATHENA HAIL Awards is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8, International Women’s Day, at the Phoenix Airport Marriott.