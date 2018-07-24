Bissell Pet Foundation to return to Phoenix for another pet adoption event

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation Saturday, July 14 to host an Empty the Shelters event that resulted in 683 animals finding a home.

Continuing the foundation’s efforts to decrease the high population of animals in shelters amid challenging weather conditions, Bissell Pet Foundation will return to Phoenix Saturday, Aug. 4 to pay for all pet adoption fees, a press release states.

The volume of animals in Arizona shelters stand at an all-time high due to extreme heat, monsoon flooding and stray intake post-July 4th firework runaways.

“Our animal control team has found nearly 150 animals each day since the 4th of July,” Ben Swan, development manager at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, said in a prepared statement.

“Empty the Shelters saved so many lives. Not only did it clear up shelter space, but it also made room for new pets to have the opportunity for a second chance: adoption. We’re so excited for the opportunity to do it all over again on Aug. 4.”

The upcoming free adoption day in Arizona will aim to add to Bissell Pet Foundation’s current record of over 12,000 pet lives saved since Empty the Shelters’ inception in 2016, according to a release.

BPF has extended an additional offer to Arizona Animal Welfare League to participate in the next Empty the Shelters event Aug. 4.

“Summer is such a critical time for pet adoption in the Maricopa County area with shelters filled to capacity and the weather putting stress on the animals,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful that hundreds of pets found homes through Empty the Shelters on July 14, but there are hundreds more waiting. We are pleased to announce that we will be back in August to give even more pets a chance for a loving home.”