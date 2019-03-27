Billie Jo & Judd Herberger to be inducted into Herberger Hall of Fame

The Herberger Theater Center has announced the induction of Billie Jo and Judd Herberger into the Herberger Performing and Broadcast Arts Hall of Fame at a special reception on Friday, Oct. 25.

Mr. and Mrs. Herberger have given immense support over the years to the Herberger Theater and the six resident companies who perform there, according to a press release.

Their philanthropic efforts also include support for Phoenix Theatre, Ballet Arizona, Scottsdale Philharmonic, Phoenix Art Museum, Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Release the Fear and Phoenix Heart Ball.

When asked about her support for the arts, Mrs. Herberger said, “Every day gives us a reason to celebrate the arts around us.”

Although the Herbergers have been recognized in many ways for their contributions to the arts, Mrs. Herberger was most honored when named Scottsdale Woman of the Year in 2014.

On April 4, Mr. and Mrs. Herberger will be honored for their support of The Gallery @ City Hall by the Phoenix mayor, the press release stated.

“Billie Jo and Judd are a dynamic force in the arts community and their impact cannot be overstated,” Herberger Theater Center President and CEO, Mark Mettes said in a prepared statement. “As part of our yearlong 30th anniversary celebration, this is the perfect time to honor them as the cornerstone of our past, our present and our exciting future.”

The Herberger Performing and Broadcast Arts Hall of Fame was established in 2000. It honors an Arizona native and/or resident that has achieved national or international acclaim in the arts.

Past inductees include Hugh Downs, Pat McMahon, Leslie Nielsen, Alice Cooper, Robert and Katherine “Kax” Herberger, Dennis Rowland, John Waddell and Richard Mallery.

For tickets or information, go to herbergertheater.org or call 602-254-7399 x105.