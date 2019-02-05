Barrow Women’s Board raises $5.2 million through 2019 Barrow Grand Ball

The Women’s Board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation raised net proceeds in excess of $5.2 million for Barrow Neurological Institute through the 2019 Barrow Grand Ball held on Jan. 26 at the Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

The black-tie soiree was co-chaired by Dionne Najafi and Terry Roman to celebrate Barrow philanthropists who participate in giving through the group. The Women’s Board, led by Chairwoman Robyn Lee, has supported world-class Barrow Neurological institute for more than 54 years and contributed more than $61 million to fund life-changing research.

As part of their annual fundraising effort, the Women’s Board chooses a special project for collective support, according to a press release.

This year, they selected the Barrow Innovation Center. The center was created for the purpose of educating budding doctors and neurosurgeons on how to develop medical innovations that solve the problems they encounter as they serve their patients.

In the first two years since establishing the center, residents have created more than 1,000 3D spine models, developed over 26 leading-edge new devices or techniques and filed 12 provisional patents.

Through collaboration with graduate biomedical engineering and law students, Barrow residents are equipped to make revolutionary breakthroughs.

In addition to the Barrow Innovation Center, this year’s funds also supported other critical areas of Barrow research such as Alzheimer’s, aneurysm, brain tumor, headache, Parkinson’s, spinal disorder and stroke, the press release stated.

This year, the Women’s Board secured the donation of a 2015 Petty’s Garage Stage 2 Ford Mustang GT from Joe Anderson, proprietor of Benovia Winery in Sonoma County, California.

The car was auctioned for $100,000 at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction in Scottsdale before a worldwide audience on Discovery’s Motortrend channel.

“For 54 years, the Women’s Board has been the gold standard for leadership and philanthropy in our community. Working tirelessly on behalf of Barrow to raise funds for research that has led to countless discoveries, treatments and hope for the future of our patients, the members of the Women’s Board have demonstrated something very special and unique in philanthropy today: They care,” Katie Cobb, president of Barrow Neurological Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Their efforts to raise funds through the 2019 Barrow Grand Ball for the Innovation Center will help save even more lives and we thank them for being our partners and for caring so deeply about the patients we serve.”

The 2019 Barrow Grand Ball was a sold-out event, with more than 350 distinguished guests, including some of the Valley’s most prominent leaders and philanthropists.