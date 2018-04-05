AZCREW presents ‘Women in Action’ series and multifamily update

AZCREW, an organization for senior-level executive women in the metro Phoenix real estate field, kicks off April with two programs: its “Women In Action” event and its annual Multifamily Market Update.
AZCREW presents Kathy B. Dempsey on April 12 for her presentation “Shed For Success: How to stay alive and thrive in the midst of change.” Ms. Dempsey is a registered nurse and certified speaking professional, according to a release.
“Millions of dollars and thousands of hours are lost by organizations each year due to the inability to get members and leaders to move forward with change,” according to the release.
Among her topics, Ms. Dempsey will address overcoming barriers in embracing change and creating a game plan.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. April 12 with registration and networking at the E-center at the Esplanade, 2501 E. Camelback Road Suite No. 50 in Phoenix. The program begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Registration is $60 for AZCREW members and $75 for non-members.
AZCREW’s Multifamily Market Update is April 17 at Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at noon.
Multifamily Market Update speakers include the Cooke Team from Colliers International, Senior Executive Vice President Cindy Cooke and Executive VP Brad Cooke; and Senior Vice President Karl Abert of Kidder Mathews.
Early registration for the Multifamily Market Update for members is $40 ($45 after April 6); and non-member preregistration is $65, $85 at the event. Lunch is included. Register at https://arizonacrew.org/home; click on the “Events” link.
As part of CREW Network, a networking coalition, AZCREW is dedicated to advancing the success of women in commercial real estate. For more information, visit arizonacrew.org.