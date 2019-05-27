Arizona Science Center recognizes longtime supporters, board members

Michael DeBell (Submitted photo)

Arizona Science Center recently honored two longtime supporters and board members, G. Douglas Young and Michael A. DeBell, with the designation of Lifetime Trustee in recognition of their efforts and impact over their many years of service to the center.

Mr. Young joined Arizona Science Center’s board in 1983, just before the center opened on the bottom floor of the Hyatt Regency Phoenix parking garage in February 1984, according to a press release.

With his wisdom in finance, Mr. Young played a key role in laying the foundation for the financial success of the organization. He also continues to provide advice on corporate and non-profit strategy to aid in the center’s long-term strategic planning process.

As treasurer and board chair (2010–12), Mr. Young navigated the center through difficult financial times — personally mentoring executive staff and board alike — and implemented long-term financial mechanisms and tools that continue to be instrumental to the financial health of the center.

“Doug’s tireless support and generosity continue to inspire me daily. I can’t thank him enough for always pushing the Center to new heights,” Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare president and CEO of Arizona Science Center, said in a prepared statement.

“Throughout his service, he has encouraged the Board and staff to think differently and has had unparalleled commitment to the Center and its success.”

In 2003, Mr. DeBell joined Arizona Science Center’s Board of Trustees and served as board chair from 2008-10. During his tenure as chair, he successfully led the board and the nearly $30 million The Future of Education is Science Campaign during a time of global economic downturn.

Known for his thought leadership, inventiveness and ingenuity, Mr. DeBell has been instrumental in the organization’s master planning and strategic planning efforts.

His impact stretches to guests interacting with exhibits on any of the center’s four levels, as he continues to incite the exhibits team to think differently and take risks.

“Mike’s impact stretches far beyond the numbers,” Mr. Humphrey said.

“He has influenced many of the most innovative exhibits in the Center’s history, making a difference through his creativity, innovation, and leadership. Mike’s leadership has positioned the Center as a leader in our industry. And, his commitment that men and women should be afforded the same opportunities, helps to drive the success of mission-critical programming like Girls In STEM.”