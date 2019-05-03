Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation donates almost $1M to local nonprofits

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently recognized several Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award winners prior to a May 1 game against the New York Yankees. (File photo)

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will grant $988,370 to Arizona nonprofits in 2019, including a total of $768,000 to nine Arizona nonprofit organizations as part of the 2019 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards and more than $220,370 for 46 program grants.



This year’s Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award winners were recognized during a special pregame recognition before the May 1 D-backs vs. Yankees game. One of the winners threw out the ceremonial first pitch, according to a press release.



The 2019 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award winners include Assistance League of Phoenix; Flagstaff Sheleter Services; Foundation for Blind Children; GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenis; Howeward Bound; Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank; Native American Connections; Neighborhood Ministries; and Valley of the Sun YMCA.



Assistance League of Phoenix received a $100,000 grant to purchase and retrofit a 40-foot “Arizona Diamondbacks Delivering Dreams Bus” that will travel to schools with children living in poverty and provide new school uniform packages.



The new bus will be retrofitted into a mobile dressing center, complete with a waiting area, four private dressing rooms, racks of clothing and a shoe fitting area.



Flagstaff Shelter Services received a $100,000 grant to expand their homeless shelter and open 30 low-barrier sober-living beds. The emergency shelter expansion will create a separate space where vulnerable adults can find safe shelter without jeopardizing their sobriety.



Foundation for Blind Children received a $70,000 grant to purchase two alternative wheelchair accessible minivans.



The vans will be used for a variety of programming including taking their blind students on field trips, providing transportation for weekend adapted recreation programs and taking parents without access to transportation to the parent education program hosted weekly at Foundation for Blind Children.



GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix received a $53,000 grant to complete The Studio Café at GiGi’s Career Development Center.



The café will provide adults with Down syndrome who complete adult learning courses through GiGi U, an opportunity to learn important job skills in a functioning café and empower them to break through barriers, which are currently obstacles to meaningful employment.



Homeward Bound received a $45,000 grant to construct two natural playgrounds on the Homeward Bound campus.



The playgrounds will provide homeless children an opportunity to enhance important observation and problem-solving skills and provide places for hands-on, spontaneous outdoor play.



Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank received a $100,000 grant to purchase a refrigerated cargo van that will enable them to pick up additional food donations and allow them to expand their food delivery services to schools through their Meals to Grow program.



Native American Connections received a $100,000 grant to complete the Saguaro Ki housing project through their HomeBase Youth Services program. Saguaro Ki will provide a supportive housing option for homeless youth (18-24 years of age) who are working on a long-term, self-sufficiency plan.



Neighborhood Ministries received a $100,000 grant to build the D-backs Dugout Technology Center at the Neighborhood Ministries Youth Empowerment Center.



The tech center will bridge the well-documented “digital divide” for low-income youth of inner-city Phoenix by offering junior high, high school and college students access to computers and high-technology as well as tutoring, design learning, college access and employment services.



Valley of the Sun YMCA received a $100,000 to renovate a village of four cabins at Camp Sky-Y in Prescott, Arizona. The YMCA’s Camp Sky-Y summer camp experience was created to help children and families grow socially, emotionally, cognitively and physically and is accessible to all children regardless of income.



Since 2002, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation have awarded 90 Grand Slam Awards totaling more than $7 million, a release states. The grants range from $25,000 to $100,000 each and fund programs and projects that increase capacity or improve efficiency for the non-profits’ operations.



The D-backs renamed the Grand Slam Awards the Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards in 2016 in honor of D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick.



In addition to the Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards, the D-backs also provide program grants to non-profit organizations statewide ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.



This year the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation awarded 46 program grants totaling $220,370 and have awarded more than 1,310 program grants totaling more than $5.7 million since 1998.



The D-backs and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation have donated more than $65 million to the Arizona community since its inception in 1998.