Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director to discuss homeless veterans

Building on three decades of military experience, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director Wanda Wright will provide insights into the plight of homeless veterans in Arizona at a fundraising breakfast Thursday, March 22 at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave. in Phoenix.
The breakfast will provide inspiration to the community and share stories of veterans who have experienced homelessness, and with assistance from Catholic Charities’, have started on a new path to sustainability, according to a press release.
Catholic Charities has 85 years of experience helping the community’s most vulnerable. The free event will raise funds to further the agency’s efforts to assist homeless veterans, children and families, victims of domestic violence, refugees and other members of the community who need help.
One of the agency’s programs, MANA House (Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force) is opening a new facility in April for the holistic transitional living program for homeless veterans in the Phoenix area, a release states.
The fundraising event will raise money to pay for MANA House, as well as the agency’s other 22 programs throughout Central and Northern Arizona.
Featured speaker, Wanda Wright is the third generation of her family to serve in the U.S. military and is currently the Director of Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services.
Among her achievements was to serve as Air Commander of Operation Jump Start from June 2006 to December 2008 during which she commanded more than 4,000 airmen from 52 states and territories on our Southwest border.
Col. Wright’s decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
