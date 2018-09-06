Arizona Cardinal David Johnson to host Johnson Family: Agents of Change

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is continuing to use the power behind his athletic success to better the community by hosting Johnson Family: Agents of Changes event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Mountain Shadows, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.

Johnson Family: Agents of Change event will benefit The Johnson’s Family Mission 31 Foundation, whose mission is to provide opportunities and resources to seriously ill children and their families by offering daily support and life changing experiences, according to a press release.

During the event, Mr. Johnson and his Arizona Cardinals teammates will step off the football field and into the Mountain Shadows resort to mix and mingle with supporters of Mr. Johnson’s foundation, Phoenix’s charitable community and Cardinals fans.

The event will also include a cocktail reception, fine cuisine and live and silent auctions, a release states.

In April, Mr. Johnson and his wife, Meghan, opened the first David’s Locker at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. David’s Locker provides patients and their family members access to electronics during hospital stays.

The lockers serve as a source of entertainment, a portal for communication and a diversion during treatment and recovery, according to a release. The locker at Phoenix Children’s Hospital is unique because it was designed to be mobile in order to fit the hospitals’ needs for technology on an isolation floor.

The Johnsons have a steadfast dedication to serving children in the community, a release states, which is why David’s Locker is an important aspect of the foundation.

“We want these kids to feel like kids,” Mr. Johnson said in a prepared statement. “We want them to feel as much as they can that their childhood is still there, and they still have a chance to be children.”

To help with The Johnson’s Family Mission 31 Foundation, sponsorships and tickets can be purchased online at davidjohnson31.org. The tickets are each $350 and include an Arizona Cardinals signature football for celebrity autographs, hors-d’oeuvres, a four-course meal, and wine as well as tax, gratuity, and valet service. Outside memorabilia is prohibited.