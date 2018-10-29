Annual Florence Crittenton shopping extravaganza nets over $35,000

Florence Crittenton hosted its 10th Annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Florence Crittenton’s upscale resale store, Flo’s on 7th, netting $39,097.

An estimated 600 shoes and handbags were sold at the one-day charitable shopping event to benefit the nonprofit’s life-changing programs for girls, young women and their families, according to a press release.

“For the past 10 years, we have received amazing support from our community in helping us accomplish our vision,” said Dr. Kellie M. Warren, Florence Crittenton’s Chief Executive Officer, in a prepared statement.

“Whether it’s participating in the Diva Dash, shopping or donating items, the community’s contribution helps us to live our mission of providing safety, hope and opportunity to every girl whose life we touch.”

Longtime friends and supporters of Florence Crittenton, Debbie Gaby and Deborah Bateman, Valley community philanthropists, served as honorary co-chairs for this year’s event. As the founder and president of Debbie Gaby Charities, Ms. Gaby supports a wide variety of causes throughout Arizona, the press release stated.

Ms. Bateman currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for National Bank of Arizona. Together, they maintain a strong commitment to the community and added strong energy and enthusiasm to Heels for Healing and the Diva Dash. Other sponsors included

Albertson’s Safeway Foundation, Florence Crittenton Auxiliary, and more.

The day’s festivities began with the Diva Dash at 8 a.m. with teams of four taking on the obstacle course, each wearing their best pair of high heels. Competitors had to dribble a basketball, ride a tricycle, hula hoop and dash their way to victory while the crowd cheered them on, the press release stated. This year’s winning team was made up of girls from Florence Crittenton’s Girls Leadership Academy and was sponsored by the National Bank of Arizona.

Following the Diva Dash, shoppers enjoyed low prices on new and gently used designer heels and handbags. Lining the racks were high end brands such as Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Gucci, the press release stated.

For more information on Florence Crittenton and its upcoming community events, visit flocrit.org.