Annual charity ball contributes to board’s effort of serving women, children, elderly

The Board of Visitors’ 103rd Annual Charity Ball Saturday, April 7, was highlighted by the presentation of 41 Flower Girls by their fathers or other family members at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa.
The presentation was followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom.
“The time-honored traditions of The Board of Visitors have endured for 110 years,” Karen Kotalik, chair of The Board of Visitors, stated in a release. “We are grateful for the generosity of those who support our annual charity ball and other events. Our benefactors allow us to fulfill our mission of serving the health-care needs of women, children and the elderly.”
Susan Westra, who chaired the ball, said she was “so proud to carry on the tradition of our organization’s cherished, signature fundraiser. This beautiful event is treasured by our Flower Girl families and guests who value our commitment to the needs of our community.”
The Board of Visitors, established in 1908, is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona, according to a release from the organization. Since its inception, it has granted more than $20 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the health-care needs of women, children and the elderly.
