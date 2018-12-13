Annual Brophy Fashion Show raises over $1 million, impacts community

With a monochrome “Neiman Marcus” logo illuminated in the background, I nonchalantly sauntered down the runway to raucous applause, “strutting my stuff” from Carter’s Fine Men’s Clothing.

No, I am not a husky fashion model.

I’m a senior at Brophy College Preparatory, and on Friday, November 9th, along with 250 of my peers (a record high tally), I had the opportunity to participate in the annual Brophy Fashion Show, a three-hour event that raised over $1 million for our school’s financial aid fund.

From leapfrogging onto each other’s shoulders to performing the best rendition of a Fortnite dance, the class of 2019 wore their Valley fashion well, represented myriad co-curricular offerings, and contributed to a wonderful experience, all while injecting a bit of personal flair into the routine.

The seven-figure gross on the day is a number to be proud of, with the historical total for the fashion show (repeating annually since 1984) reaching an impressive $8.5 million.

Only three investments beget long-term economic growth––education, infrastructure, and innovation — and this event with help with the most former. But beyond just the socioecomic benefits of scholarships for deserving pupils, the 2018 Brophy Fashion Show will go on to radically alter the lives of countless young men, many of whom have left a tremendous impact on me.

Recent Brophy graduates in the first class of Loyola Scholars, a rigorous middle school program that prepares sixth through eighth graders for a first generation college education, immediately come to mind. A group recruited me to join a program called Youth and Government, an impactful experience I have been involved in now throughout high school.

Editor’s Note: Hayden Welty is a senior at Brophy College Preparatory.