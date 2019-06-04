American Airlines honors retired executive with gift to Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is at 1919 E. Thomas Road. (Submitted photo)

American Airlines has donated Phoenix Children’s Hospital $50,000 in honor of Michael Carreon, a former executive with the airplane company.

Mr. Carreon retired after 24 years with American Airlines in Phoenix. He assumed the role of Vice President and Corporate Controller with American Airlines in January 1996, according to a press release.

As American Airlines executives retire from the company, a donation is made in the employee’s honor. Mr. Carreon’s donation will benefit The Hope Fund — the greatest area of need for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a release claims.

The Hope Fund helps the hospital launch new programs, purchase essential equipment, conduct research, provide charitable care and much more. The fund hopes to ensure support is available where and when it is needed most so the hospital can continue to enhance the care it provides to patients.

“Michael could have chosen to donate his retirement endowment anywhere, but the fact that he chose Phoenix Children’s shows that he is committed to the long-term health and care of the most vulnerable population — children,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“He can rest assured that his donation will benefit the life-saving care for our patients and their families.”