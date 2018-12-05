Actor’s trust provides financial boost to Valley veterans’ group

Valley-based nonprofit S.E.E.4VETS has received a $100,000 donation on behalf of actor and veteran William E. Phipps.

The $100,000 gift to Support Education and Employment for Vets came from the trust of Mr. Phipps, who died in June at the age of 96.

The money will support student veterans at community colleges “to persist and advance in their academic studies, particularly math and English in the form of tutoring and scholarships,” a release stated.

S.E.E.4VETS is the only nonprofit veterans’ organization funding Arizona community colleges to prepare under-prepared student veterans to improve their academic standing in math, English and writing, according to the release.

Mr. Phipps, who appeared in dozens of science fiction and Western movies and television shows, was the voice of Prince Charming in Disney’s original “Cinderella.”

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a radioman aboard six ships between 1942 and 1945.

“Very rarely in life do you come across someone like William E. Phipps. When we consider his military service, love of our great country, and his magnificent acting ability, he leaves behind a tremendous legacy,” Rear Adm. James Symonds stated on behalf of the board of directors of S.E.E4VETS.

“As a career U.S. Navy officer . . . I am grateful for the incredibly generous contribution made to S.E.E.4VETS from his estate and on his behalf.”

In fewer than four years, S.E.E.4VETS, which operates without a paid staff, has affected the lives of more than 700 student veterans and distributed more than $200,000, according to the release.

For more information on the organization, visit see4vets.org.