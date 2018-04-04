A Night in Monte Carlo slated for April 28 at Hangar One

St. Jude Presents: A Night in Monte Carlo is Saturday, April 28, at Scottsdale Hangar One.
The event is hosted by style expert Oscar De las salas and Inspired Media 360 founder Carey Pena, according to a press release.
Proceeds from the event go to support the research and treatment of kids who are battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the release states.
The evening program will include dinner, live and silent auctions and a patient family speaker. Additionally, Letitia Frye will be honored for more than a decade of service as a St. Jude volunteer, emcee and auctioneer at events across the country.
“Letitia is an exceptional auctioneer and great friend and supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who truly believes in our mission: finding cures. Saving children,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.
“Her passion for helping people understand the impact St. Jude has on children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases in communities everywhere helps ensure that help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”
One of Ms. Frye’s inspirations is a St. Jude patient family from Scottsdale whose son Nicky lost his battle with cancer at age 13 in 2005. Ms. Frye met Nicky’s mom Lisa Mailliard at a St. Jude luncheon she co-founded with Gina Forster to carry on her son’s legacy.
“This has always been more than a job for me, and that passion I have for St. Jude kids, like Nicky, is what helps bring the mission to life for people who may never have the chance to visit the hospital or meet a patient family,” said Ms. Frye in a prepared statement.
“I started auctioneering during one of the most difficult times of my life and have never looked back because I have always felt committed to finding ways to help others.”