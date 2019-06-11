6th annual White Party raises $20,000 to support ‘Building a Healthy Arizona’

The Junior League of Phoenix hosted its sixth annual White Party “A Night at the Races” earlier this spring, raising funds to help support the mission of the local organization.

The derby-inspired evening held at Young’s Market Company raised more than $20,000 to help support the mission of JLP, including its community programs and leadership training programs.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s White Party and look forward to seeing the funds raised positively impact the Junior League of Phoenix’s mission to build a healthy Arizona,” White Party Chair, MicKayla Mages said in a prepared statement. “With such a great turnout, we’re already starting to plan next year’s event!”

Guests dressed to impress in their best all-white preppy cocktail attire and derby-inspired accessories while dancing the night away to a DJ and enjoying hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a photo booth and lawn games, according to a press release.

In addition, guests were able to purchase prize tickets for $100, $75, or $50 and pick a lucky horse shoe off the wall.

Prizes were valued well above ticket prices, and ranged from Kendra Scott earrings to a Vivance Microneedling package that was valued at over $700. The sales wall itself raised over $4,000.

Current League programs are structured around JLP’s focus area of “Building a Healthy Arizona” including:

ROCKETS — Raising Our Children’s Knowledge by Educating Through Science, a program that promotes early childhood development of science skills.

Kids in the Kitchen, a nutritional initiative that seeks to combat childhood obesity.

Kids Cook with Heart, a partnership with the American Heart Association that provides hands-on healthy cooking classes and nutrition and cardio vascular health education to Valley youth, Ending Hunger in the Classroom, a partnership with Valley of the Sun United Way which provides 4,700 students in nine Valley schools with nutritious breakfasts and distributes Weekend Hunger Bags during the school year.

For more event details visit jlp.org.