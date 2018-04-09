$400,000 raised at Brighter Tomorrow Hope Luncheon fundraiser

In their inaugural combined fundraising luncheon, Jewish Family & Children’s Service and Sojourner Center raised $400,000 at its Brighter Tomorrow Hope Luncheon, held Friday, March 2 at the Arizona Biltmore.
The luncheon was attended by more than 500 people, and focused specifically on domestic violence awareness, according to a press release.
The luncheon’s keynote speaker was MonaLou Callery, founder of the National Advocacy & Training Network and survivor of domestic abuse.
Ms. Callery, who suffered years of physical, verbal and mental abuse, spoke about her past domestic violence experiences and how she was able to overcome them, the press release stated. She started NATN to help address the health, safety, economic and social justice issues related to domestic violence, sexual assault and substance abuse.
Ms. Callery also spoke on the importance of supporting organizations such as JFCS and Sojourner Center and their efforts to end domestic violence. Sojourner Center is an affiliate subsidiary of JFCS, the press release stated.
“The issues that MonaLou addressed during her speech are the same that our teams at JFCS and Sojourner Center work to raise awareness on every day,” Dr. Lorrie Henderson, president and CEO of JFCS, said in a prepared statement.
“Because of the generosity and commitment of our donors, lives will be transformed now and into the future.”
Among the many programs offered at JFCS is Shelter Without Walls, which addresses the unmet needs of Maricopa County survivors of domestic violence and their children who are residing outside of a shelter setting, and are struggling to attain and/or maintain safety and independence, whether or not still living with their abuser.
Sojourner Center provides shelter and support services to women, children, men and pets that are affected by domestic violence and human trafficking. They provide a continuum of multicultural services, connect individuals and families to transitional housing and other resources in Arizona, and collaborate with the global community on education, research and advocacy.
“JFCS and Sojourner Center share a history of successful collaborations, including this year’s Brighter Tomorrow Hope Luncheon,” Carrie Borgen, executive director for Sojourner Center said in a prepared statement.
“By becoming an affiliate subsidiary of JFCS, it has positioned Sojourner Center so that it can continue impacting the lives of thousands of community members it serves.”
For more information about Jewish Family & Children’s Service and their programs, visit www.jfcsaz.org. For more information about Sojourner Center and their programs, visit www.sojournercenter.org.